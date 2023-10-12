News you can trust since 1869
Take a look at the new Northamptonshire foot clinic at the Heart of the Shires

Two Northamptonshire foot health practitioners launched their new business last week at the Heart of The Shires Shopping Centre
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:29 BST

Two Northamptonshire foot health practitioners have launched a new foot clinic at the Heart of The Shires Shopping Centre.

With more than 30 years of expertise in healthcare, Vicki Cooper, 44, and Nina Tobin, 48, offer a wide range of foot and healthcare services at Sole at Heart.

Vicki said: “We are very dedicated to patient care and meeting the public’s needs. We’ve got their best interest. It’s my passion.”

Sole at Heart is open at the Heart of The Shires Shopping Centre from Monday through Saturday, from 10am to 5pm.

Residents and the Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Ted Nicholl, attended the opening event of the new business on Monday, October 9.

Take a look at the gallery below of the photos shot at the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the business.

The Sole at Heart owners, Vicki Cooper and Nina Tobin, pictured at the opening event.

The Sole at Heart owners, Vicki Cooper and Nina Tobin, pictured at the opening event. Photo: Photography by Mook

