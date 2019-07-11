Take a glimpse of pub's top to tail transformation near Northampton village
A pub on the outskirts of Northampton has undergone a full transformation and is now hosting daily Champagne afternoon tea.
The Fox and Hounds, in Lower Harlestone, is set to open on Saturday (July 13), after a significant refurbishment that has given the pub a new country dining look with brass finishes and earthy wooden tones - creating an authentic and cosy feel.
Seared wild Atlantic scallops with lobster and crab bonbons, pea and truffle oil velout.