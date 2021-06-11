Surplus food donations will help Daventry people in need

Food donations will help people in Daventry.

As part of its successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to food banks and charities, over 900 of Aldi’s UK stores donate surplus food to good causes all year round.

The Daventry store is now able to support even more organisations in the local area.

Organisations paired with the stores can collect fresh and ambient food products that are near the end of their shelf life – including fruit, vegetables and bread.