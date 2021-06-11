Surplus food donations will help Daventry people in need
Charities, community groups and food banks in Daventry are invited to register to receive surplus food donations from Aldi.
As part of its successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to food banks and charities, over 900 of Aldi’s UK stores donate surplus food to good causes all year round.
The Daventry store is now able to support even more organisations in the local area.
Organisations paired with the stores can collect fresh and ambient food products that are near the end of their shelf life – including fruit, vegetables and bread.
Local groups in Daventry who are interested should email [email protected] or phone 0117 422 0870 to apply.