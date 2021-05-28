'Superstar' Daventry DJ Tony is helping two charities with 18-hour live broadcast

DJ Tony is doing his bit for charity.

Tony Kent, who has a passion for the 60s, is hoping to hit the high notes with listeners from all around the world in aid of mental health charity MIND and the Alzheimer's Society.

The Around Sounds Charity Day is on June 5, from 4am until 10pm.

Tony told the Daventry Express: "We hope to get lots of support for two very worthwhile charities.

"All our presenters are taking part in the charity day, with lots of brilliant music and other great items."

One of the presenters is having his hair shaved off live on air.

"By doing live, funny broadcasts, money is already starting to come through for the charities," added Tony.

"We have raised £1,000 in the last two weeks."

Tony has four million followers on social media platforms with Around Sounds.

The 60's Around Sounds page was launched on July 30, 2018. From humble beginnings, Tony has worked hard to gain respect from listeners around the globe.

Tony has subsequently launched the 70’s Around Sounds, and lately, the 80’s Around Sounds Facebook pages. These two pages collectively now have over 1.2 million followers and continue to grow.

He added: "I don't make any money from it, I do it because I love it.

"I'm thrilled with how Around Sounds has grown and hope it continues to do so."