Sun shone on hundreds of runners for Viridian Daventry Triathlon

Nearly 240 competitors of all ages battled it out in the event on Sunday.

Many entrants were from local triathlon, running, cycling and swimming clubs, all competing for individual and team trophies.

Organisers said it was great to see over a quarter of the competitors achieving their first triathlon, some already looking for the next one they can race in.

Ed Slater, race director, said: "The event was made extra special by the support of the marshalls, the enthusiasm of the spectators, and by the support given by Viridian sponsors.

"The medals, T-shirts and trophies all made people smile."

The 2021 Viridian Daventry Triathlon included running, cycling and swimming. It was sponsored by Daventry business Viridian Nutrition and organised by Rugby Triathlon Club.

