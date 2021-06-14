Sun-drenched spring market is sizzling success for Daventry

Sun-drenched shoppers flocked to the market, organised by Daventry Town Council.

It was filled with 42 independent stallholders on the day, all spread out all along the High Street.

They were selling a wide range of products from yummy sweet and savoury foods plus all kinds of ornaments, crafts, jewellery, handmade items and gorgeous clothing, gifts, homewares plus a tasty variety of takeaway hot-food options too.

Mayor of Daventry and Chair of Daventry Town Council Cllr Karen Tweedale said: "I am so thrilled at the success of Daventry Spring Market.

"It was an absolute pleasure to meet all the smiling stallholders tempting us with their gorgeous gifts and delicious foods. I shall certainly be needing to get some extra walking in this week after sampling their delicious treats.”

This free event was the first one Daventry Town Council have been able to hold this year due to restrictions, so it was great that the forecast helped encourage lots of families to come along and support it. The council cannot wait to organise the next one, the Farmers’ Market, on Saturday18.

More information regarding future Daventry Town Council events can be found via our website link below: www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/events

A twice weekly chartered market offering fresh and locally sourced produce at competitive prices is held in the town. Residents are welcome to visit every Tuesday and Friday between 8am – 2pm along the High Street.

