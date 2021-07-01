Students get chance to shine at Daventry's alternative prom

Tickets for the Daventry Year 11 prom are £10.

Parent Lynne Reynolds and Joanne Reeves are organising Daventry Year 11 Alternative Prom for school leavers at Daventry Town Football Club on August 12.

She said: "Our teens have had such a rough time due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this party is so they can celebrate with family when they get their GCSE results.

Lynne is appealing to businesses to help make the alternative prom extra special for children and their parents.

Lynne Reynolds.

"We would love to offer prizes for certain games on the night," she added.

"If any local business might offer to donate a prize for Best Dad Dancer; Prom King; Prom Queen, that would be amazing.

"I also want the event to show Daventry people that that not all teens are bad. Our town is full of major talented, strong young future stars!

The fun starts at 7pm until 11pm. Tickets are £10. For more information visit www.trybooking.co.uk/BDQN