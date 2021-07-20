Stuart celebrates end of 100 mile challenge from Braunston Marina but vows 'never again'

Stuart celebrates the end of his challenge at the charity's headquarters in London.

Dressed in a bright green outfit with matching hair, Stuart completed the stunt backwards.

He was backed by legendary pop icon Pete Waterman and sponsored by Braunston Marina.

The 80s ‘hit man’ said he was happy to support the fundraising efforts and praised the fundraiser for bringing in more than £5,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Stuart, a father of four, said: “It was gruelling to say the least. I tackled 102 locks and walked 100 miles backwards. It was a one off - never again!”

Stuart has staged a challenge for Macmillan for the past 14 years.

He is close to raising £60,000 for the charity.

After filming patient case studies for Macmillan, Stuart drove home wanting to help and make a difference, his first challenge was a flight around the UK coast, fresh out of training in his flex wing microlight. His latest challenge to walk backwards for 100 miles is no easy feat, after training and covering just three miles, he struggled to walk up the stairs afterwards.

Braunston Marina supplied Stuart an escort on his journey earlier this month in the shape of a 60-foot-long narrowboat, where he slept at night.

He walked on the canal towpath all the way down the Grand Union Canal at the same speed as the boat.

The boat was captained by 85-year-old Norman Woolley, who was the last boatman to pull a horse drawn canal boat from London to Birmingham in 1996.

Tim Coghlan, director of Braunston Marina, said: “Bar Norman catching his rudder on the lock sill at Uxbridge Lock, which he was able to have repaired fortunately at a nearby boatyard, the journey was trouble free.

“From everyone at Braunston Marina, we'd like to say very well done to Stuart.”