Stuart brings 20 years' experience to leading Daventry solicitors
A leading commercial litigator with 20 years' experience has joined the team at Rollasons Solicitors in Daventry.
Stuart Love, who has spent much of his career working for top national law firms, has joined the firm as a consultant.
Stuart, a former Partner and Head of the Commercial Litigation Team at a multi-office Legal 500 practice, has helped a wide range of clients from PLCs to owner run businesses.
Specialising in commercial litigation, Stuart advises clients on contract disputes, business ownership disputes/unfair prejudice claims, contentious insolvency, debt collection and professional negligence.
Stuart said: “I have made the move to Rollasons to get back to concentrating on client work, resolving disputes and delivering great client service free from the management and supervision of leading a large team."
Kam Vara, Rollasons Solicitors Joint Managing Partner, said: “We are delighted that Stuart Love has joined us as a consultant. His wealth of experience operating at the highest levels of the legal industry are a great asset to Rollasons, enabling us to increase the depth and breadth of litigation services we’re able to offer our clients.”
Rollasons Solicitors Litigation Team, advise on all areas of commercial and civil litigation. For more information visit https://rollasons.com/ or contact Stuart Love on: [email protected] or Matt Smith on: [email protected] or alternatively call the office on (01327) 301771.