Steve aims high with launch of new National League basketball club for Daventry

Steve Pearl with his previous club, Southend Swifts.

Based at the two E-Act Academies, DSLV and Parker, Daventry Swifts will offer all local youngsters the chance to play the sport at the highest level.

The club is the brainchild of Parker Academy teacher Steve Pearl.

He had huge success at his previous club, Southend Swifts based in Essex, and sees no reason why this shouldn’t be replicated in Daventry.

Steve said: “In the two years I have lived and worked in Daventry, I have met many young people interested in the game. There are strong clubs in Northampton but nothing in this part of the county and our intention is to fill that void.”

The club has made entries in the National League for both boys and girls at under 16 level and girls under 14.

Steve added: "This is just the start. In future, I would want to see teams at every level for both boys and girls, carrying the Daventry name”.

As well as National League teams, there will also be community training sessions for all ages from primary school upwards.

He added: “With everything that has gone on in the world in the last 18 months – the pandemic, how we have lived our lives and the amount of school that has been missed – we want this club to fill a gap. Our young people are spending too much time looking at electronic devises, particularly mobile phones. Daventry Swifts will offer sport in a fun way for everyone, whilst offering sporting excellence for those that want it”.