Step back in time with free Victorian Leisure Exhibition at Daventry Museum

Free entry for half term week.

Ther's still time to pre-book free half term tickets to ther Victorian Leisure Exhibition.

Half term visitors will also receive a complimentary peg doll making kit and craft book.

Explore an era of wondrous scientific discoveries, theatre and entertainment with the latest offering.

Fascinating objects on display include examples of early motion picture such as the zoetrope and magic lantern, to an architectural model of a Victorian theatre, Victorian outfits and an extravagant, green fringed, theatre handbill.

Find out more about the exhibition via the Daventry Museum website.