Step back in time at delightful old Daventry church building for tea with prettiest china and warmest of welcomes

Step back in time at a new vintage tea room in a charming old church in Daventry.

Windsor Lodge Tea Room is a family-run business where guests are invited to enjoy afternoon tea while listening to their favourite old songs.

Owner Melissa Wolfenden said: “The tea room is set in a stunning church building dating back to 1600.

Melissa Wolfenden (third from left) and her family will run the business.

"We are inviting our guests to come along, sip from the prettiest china and listen to their favourite old songs.”

The business offers pre-bookable vintage afternoon teas, daily sweet treats and savoury snacks.

"It really is the perfect ambience,” added Melissa.

There will also be coffee mornings, events, private hire and regular meet ups.

The church has been converted.

Melissa said: “We have been so busy getting everything ready.

"We are opening our doors for the first time over Jubilee weekend.”

Visit Windsor Lodge Tea Room on Facebook for more information.