Starry-eyed viewers swoon over Daventry University Challenge contestant Atyab and his 'warm honey' voice

Atyab Rashid's picture on Facebook.

But it was King's College London captain's 'warm honey' voice that's created a stir.

He told The Gusher: "All the coverage has been very flattering."

Atyab was back on BBC2 quiz show this week and viewers took to social media straight away.

Quiz master Jeremy Paxman. Picture: Getty Images.

One fan suggested: 'If he read the phonebook, I'd buy the audiobook'

His team were victorious too, beating Hertford College Oxford by 165 to 115.

@wendywoo_rarara commented: 'Ohhhh it's Mr Rashid with the loveliest voice. I've been waiting for this one.'

Another fan, @wendzedin, said: '#Rashid has hypnotised and seduced 95% of viewers tonight, it’s an unprecedented phenomenon.'

