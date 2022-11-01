Milly with her sausage rolls.

Here’s the latest Countryside Kitchen column from Yelvertoft mum Milly Fyfe.

Milly lives with her husband and two children on their livestock and arable farm.

It’s that time of year where we get all cosy and warm, eat hearty food and probably pile on a few pounds too! Comfort food, be it stews, casseroles or traditional dishes like pie andmash are staples in our house. The ability to throw meat, vegetables and stock into a pot and leave it all day reducing down in a slow cooker is the biggest time saving hack and budget friendly way to cook I know.

Milly's yummy sausage rolls.

If you pop to your local butchers or meat counter, have a chat to them about using cheaper cuts of meat such as stewing beef, which as the name suggests means it needs that extra time to cook, but you won’t be disappointed on flavour.

With Bonfire night approaching, I wanted to share a really yummy gluten free sausage roll recipe that I’ve perfected using mozzarella and cranberry sauce.

As you probably already know from my food blog and podcast, I love to cook. But having the gluten intolerance has made me rediscover cooking some of the basics like bread and pastry as if you’ve ever tried shop bought gluten free bakery good, the bread and pastry are particular dry and cardboard like.

During a recent cookery competition with one of my PR clients, I was challenged to make some delicious sausage rolls. In the previous five weeks I’d not been able to sample any of the entries due to the glutenous pastry and filling. So in true Milly style with my ‘dare to be different’ motto, I set about preparing a gluten free sausage roll.

Advertisement

Recipe as follows:

Pastry

295g gluten free plain flour

1 tsp of Xanthan Gum

Advertisement

1 egg white

225g salted butter

130 ml ice cold water

Parmesan cheese

Advertisement

Sesame seeds

1 egg for pastry brushing

Filling

6 x farmhouse sausages – remove the meat from the skins

Advertisement

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 tsp of dried sage

1 jar of cranberry sauce

1 pack of mozzarella cheese

Advertisement

Method

Place the flour, xanthan gum and salt into a bowl and mix.

Chop up the cold salted butter into 1cm chunks and place in the flour mixture

Breakdown the butter into the flour mixture but avoid the temptation to rub the mixture into a breadcrumb like state. Basically smoosh the butter around with the flour.

Advertisement

Mix the egg white and ice cold water together.

Add 1/3 of the mixture and slowly bring the contents together. As the mixture combines, start to add a little at a time until the mixture forms a dough like ball. It shouldn’t be too dry or sticky.

Place the pastry onto a floured ball and roll until it is around 1cm thick. Fold the pastry like it’s and envelope back on itself and form a rectangle block.

Wrap in cling film and place in the fridge for at least 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile prepare the filling.