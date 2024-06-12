Snooker legends back commercial property firm's charity golf day and dinner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor will be guest speakers at Wigley Investment Holdings' annual fundraiser at The Belfry

Snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor will support an annual event at The Belfry that aims to raise thousands for a much-loved children’s charity.

Davis and Taylor will join forces for the Wigley Investment Holdings Golf Day and Gala Dinner having been on opposing sides in one of the most fondly-remembered world finals of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair will arrive right on cue as evening guest speakers at this year’s event at the world-famous Warwickshire golf resort on Wednesday, July 10. A number of other sporting greats are also due to make an appearance.

Wigley's Golf Day and Gala Dinner is set to raise thousands for charity

Robert Wigley, Chairman of Wigley Investment Holdings, based at Stockton House, close to the Northamptonshire border with Warwickshire, said: “We are thrilled to get two household names on board in Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor.

“They’ll be able to give our guests rare insight into one of the most dramatic world finals in snooker history as well as backstage access to two of the most colourful careers in the game.

“Their speeches will round off what promises to be a fabulous day of entertainment, networking and fundraising for an incredibly worthy cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proceeds will go to Jessie May Children’s Hospice at Home, patroned by World Snooker chief Barry Hearn.

Mr Hearn, a close associate of Wigley, has long been a supporter of the Bristol-based charity, which provides specialist nursing care for terminally ill children in their own homes.

Kim James-Coggins, Partnerships Executive at Jessie May, said: “We are so honoured to be the chosen charity for this year’s event. The support we give to families is vital and we really couldn’t offer it without contributions like this.

“Jessie May is a unique charity, providing all care in the home to allow families to stay together and make precious memories. We currently support around 180 families, and this will make such a difference to all of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hoped the golf day and dinner will generate more than £20,000 and surpass last year’s fundraising efforts.

The event has raised more than £160,000 in total for the Wigley Support Fund (WSF) since it was launched in 2013.

This year’s showpiece is expected to attract some 250 business professionals from across the region, including around 100 golfers.

Corporate teams will compete against each other on the hallowed turf of The Belfry’s PGA National Course before an evening of entertainment featuring a gala dinner, a raffle, an auction of memorabilia and speeches from two of the most iconic names in snooker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigley is a family-owned real estate, development and construction company headquartered at Stockton House, in Southam.

For ticket details and sponsorship, email [email protected].