Sneak peek at ‘bizarre’ and ‘wonderful’ antique shop’s newest items in popular Northamptonshire shopping destination

Jenny Coleman, from Northamptonshire, took over the business three years ago and has been providing the community with a wide variety of unique items ever since.

The family-owned antique and vintage shop is described as "wonderful" and "bizarre" by the owner.

She said: “It's a strange kind of place, but that's the way I wanted it.

“Bizarre. It’s an eclectic mix.”

Jenny was involved in the business for two years before taking ownership when the shop was formerly known as the Emporium.

“We've still got some ordinary stuff, you know, some furniture, bits and pieces, and antiques, but we're moving more towards the weird and wonderful stuff now.

“I've had a couple of pieces made especially for the shop, which brings in lots of people, so that's good,” said Jenny.

The Antiquarium prides itself on welcoming 42 independent traders under one roof, showcasing some statement items such as Petunia the pterodactyl hanging from the antique shop ceiling and a “huge shark head sticking out the wall.”

“I do tend to go looking for stranger bits and bobs, and that journey can take me all over the place.

“Some things aren't for sale. They're just here for show,” said Jenny.

The shop's owner recently welcomed a couple of additional units and acquired some new items from her travels around the country.

Jenny discovered a "life-size" E.T. while visiting Norfolk, and it has since been added to the shop's exclusive collection.

Poppy Too, the mermaid, who is around six feet tall, is the latest item to be hung in the store.

The mermaid was created by Deborah Mingham, a maker and designer who runs Entify at Weedon Depot, using drawings and designs made by Jenny's daughter, Lauren Coleman. Deborah sculpted the face to resemble Poppy, Jenny's granddaughter.

“She's got an attitude just like my nine-year-old granddaughter,” said Jenny.

The antique shop is open to the public every day from 10am to 4pm.

“We don't do browsing; we like people to get stuck in and have a good old rummage,” said Jenny.

Take a look at a few of the recently added items to the shop below.

