Smart new innovation centre in Charwelton is now complete

Work on a new innovation centre at a new state-of-the-art facility in Charwelton is now complete.

Catesby Innovation Centre, part of the 5-acre Catesby Aero Research and Facility, comprises a two storey building and car parking spaces.

The centre is designed to provide flexible office space from 290-8,200 sq ft for automotive and associated companies.

Catesby Innovation Centre.

The accommodation has been designed to be let on flexible licence agreements which will also provide seminar space and café area, a place for conferences, training courses and lectures, encouraging meetingsand social collaboration.

The key to the site’s success is the the multi-million-pound re-development of the Catesby Railway Tunnel, once part of the Great Central Railway, offering a 2.7km long straight road-test track, affording an extensive range of vehicle assessment studies to be carried out on full-scale vehicles.