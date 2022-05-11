Smart new innovation centre in Charwelton is now complete

Work on a new innovation centre at a new state-of-the-art facility in Charwelton is now complete.
Catesby Innovation Centre, part of the 5-acre Catesby Aero Research and Facility, comprises a two storey building and car parking spaces.
The centre is designed to provide flexible office space from 290-8,200 sq ft for automotive and associated companies.
The accommodation has been designed to be let on flexible licence agreements which will also provide seminar space and café area, a place for conferences, training courses and lectures, encouraging meetingsand social collaboration.
The key to the site’s success is the the multi-million-pound re-development of the Catesby Railway Tunnel, once part of the Great Central Railway, offering a 2.7km long straight road-test track, affording an extensive range of vehicle assessment studies to be carried out on full-scale vehicles.
For further information, contact White Commercial: [email protected] or [email protected]
Got a business story? Email [email protected]