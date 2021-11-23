Support Small Business Saturday by shopping local ahead of Christmas.

A national campaign will take place in December to support small businesses and encourage shoppers to spend with local companies - and the campaign will be backed across Northamptonshire.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is hosting a number of initiatives to support the campaign, which will take place on Saturday, December 4.

The council will promote local businesses including any events and offers for Small Business Saturday, so owners are asked to tag in @westnorthants on Facebook or Twitter and @West Northamptonshire Council on LinkedIn and use the #SmallBizSatUK hashtag.

WNC is also running a shopfront competition to help celebrate independent businesses who go above and beyond to showcase their wares in the lead-up to Christmas.

Residents are also invited to celebrate their favourite local businesses with our selfie competition.

When taking a picture in Brackley, Daventry, Northampton and Towcester on December 4, tag in @westnorthants on Facebook or Twitter and @West Northamptonshire Council on LinkedIn for a chance to win a novelty box of chocolates.

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “Small Business Saturday is a great way to highlight what our small businesses do.

“There are some amazing independent retailers, family-owned restaurants, pubs and cafes, visitor attractions and activity centres across our area.

“And everyone running those businesses has access to a wide range of locally run support services like accountants, legal firms, cleaning companies, electricians, plumbers – the list goes on.

“There are so many ways we can all support our small businesses throughout the year, so please join us in the lead-up to this year’s Small Business Saturday and take part in our activities.”

To enter the shopfront competition, send your photos to [email protected] for a chance to win a novelty box of chocs to use in your marketing. There will be a prize each for Brackley, Daventry, Northampton and Towcester.

Retailers and hospitality firms are also encouraged to create offers to bring more people through the door on the day and throughout the year.