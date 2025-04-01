Small business group appoints new chair for the East Midlands

Dawn Edwards, East Midlands businesswoman and FSB Regional Chair

Britain’s biggest business group has chosen Dawn Edwards to lead volunteer local activity in the East Midlands.

Dawn Edwards has become FSB (Federation of Small Businesses)’s new Regional Chair for the whole of the East Midlands region which covers areas including the counties of Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire Lincolnshire and Rutland. Dawn spoke to 150 business owners at last year's FSB Business Bootcamp at Hothorpe Hall in Northamptonshire, sharing leadership advice which she has gained both as a business leader and employer herself, and a specialist leadership trainer.

Dawn is the founder and Managing Director of Challenge Consulting, an award-winning management and leadership training company based in Nottinghamshire, she said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed to this key role and want to ensure that the voice of small businesses across the East Midlands region is clearly heard. Building a business community where we can share experiences and support each other is key to my volunteer role and I look forward to meeting businesses across East Midlands whether virtually or in person.

I’m also looking forward to working with the local staff team who have many years’ experience of business support across the region.”

Dawn Edwards speaking at FSB Business Bootcamp at Hothorpe Hall, Northants.

FSB has just celebrated 50 years of supporting and representing small businesses and the self-employed. With a strong business community in and around Daventry, Dawn sees her role as vital in ensuring FSB continues to grow local membership and support business resilience, with volunteering remaining essential.

In her new role, Dawn will also be highlighting business concerns from across the East Mids alongside her counterparts from all regions across the UK, ensuring that FSB continue to be the leading business organisation representing the needs of small businesses and self-employed to national and local government.