Slot machine UK business set to open next month in Daventry town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A slot machine UK business is set to open next month in Daventry town centre.

Merkur Slots, a German company and provider of gaming machines that trades in more than 40 European countries, posted several job advertisements at the end of last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company branch is set to open on March 18 at Bowen Square, Daventry's units 16 and 17, after plans were approved by West Northamptonshire Council back in 2022.

Merkur Slots is set to open on March 18 at Bowen Square, Daventry's units 16 and 17.

A Merkur spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to returning a vacant unit back to commercial use, ensuring it once again contributes to the local economy.

“The venue will create new jobs and represents much-needed high-street investment at a challenging time.”

Merkur Slots are part of the Gauselmann Group, a family-owned German company that currently operates more than 220 high-street adult gaming centres in the UK, with venues in Northampton, Wellingborough, Brixworth, Kettering, and Rugby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following Merkur Slots' submission of the proposal to open the slot machine venue received in July 2022, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved the change of use planning application in October 2022.

Unit 17 in Bowen Square was formerly occupied by Gillings Butchers until 2018.

The proposal submitted to WNC indicated a change of use and amalgamation of units to use as an adult gaming centre at the ground and first-floor levels.

The units have stood empty for more than a few years.

Unit 16 in Bowen Square was formerly occupied by the German travel agency company TUI Group, one of the world's leading travel companies, until 2021.

Unit 17 in Bowen Square was formerly occupied by Gillings Butchers. The business closed down in 2018 after taking over from a previous butcher's shop, Dewhurst the Butcher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday and Saturday, February 16 and 17, 2024, the company advertised job openings on several websites. Among the jobs offered was that of a team member, with a pay rate between £10.68 and £11.68 per hour, depending on the shift.