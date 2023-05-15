Six businesses for sale in Northamptonshire including a tearoom and pubs

There are plenty of businesses across Northamptonshire from retail spaces, to traders to eateries.
Many are well-known and well respected, and it is not often they appear on the property market with the opportunity for someone else to take them over.
But for a handful of county business, now is the chance for a new owner to try their hand as they are currently for sale on Businessesforsale.com.
Below are six business across Northamptonshire, currently on the market.
2. Aurum's Lounge
A unique coffee shop opportunity. The business was first established in July 2022.
The "Instagrammable" business can be found in Watford Gap.
Asking price: £25,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com
3. Joe's Bar
The pub in Higham Ferrers is known as a well-established bar, with a renowned reputation amongst local residents.
Its annual turnover is more than £290,000.
Asking price: £29,800. Photo: Businessesforsale.com
4. Weedon pub
This village pub boasts a large beer garden and outbuilding, potential for alternative use (STPP), substantial two storey accommodation and it is Grade II listed.
The pub sits on 0.4 acres of land. Asking price: £345,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com