Sight test puts career in focus for Daventry worker Param Ajay

Param Ajay Kapoor looks forward to his new career.

But when the former Northampton School for Boys sixth form pupil visited his local opticians for an eye examination suddenly his future seemed a lot clearer.

Param said: "I’d never given optometry a thought. I was studying the sciences and maths at ‘A’ level but didn’t really know what route I wanted to go down."

He visited Specsavers in Daventry where he was seen by the store’s optical director Satvinder Soomal, who talked Param through the eye examination – sparking his interest more. At the end of the sight test Param asked Satvinder about work experience opportunities and arranged a short placement over the summer. After this Param’s mind was made up and he set his sights on qualifying as an optician.

Param Ajay Kapoor.

While he completed his school studies Param worked as an optical assistant every Sunday in the store, boosting his optical knowledge and developing his people skills, before going on to study optometry at the University of Plymouth. And now, after graduating with a first-class degree, Param has returned to Specsavers Daventry to take up a full-time position as a graduate optometrist.