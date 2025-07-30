Some of the pubs listed on Rightmove right now...placeholder image
Seven pubs in Northampton and surrounding villages for sale right now including two on Grand Union Canal

Carly Odell
Assistant editor

Published 30th Jul 2025, 16:17 BST
Fancy being a pub landlord or landlady? Now could be your chance...

A number of pubs in Northampton and surrounding villages are listed for sale or lease right now.

From two located on the Grand Union Canal, to another that includes a restaurant capable of 90 covers, there is ample opportunity in the hospitality industry.

Below are seven pubs in Northampton and surrounding villages that are for sale or lease right now.

The traditional thatched village pub in Grendon has a commercial kitchen, a good sized beer garden, ample parking and is ideally positioned for walkers. A new seven year lease is on offer, with starting rent of £24,000 + VAT per annum.

1. The Half Moon

The traditional thatched village pub in Grendon has a commercial kitchen, a good sized beer garden, ample parking and is ideally positioned for walkers. A new seven year lease is on offer, with starting rent of £24,000 + VAT per annum. Photo: Rightmove

The pub in High Street North, Towcester had a commercial kitchen fitted in 2020 and a garden bar installed in 2023. Its garden can hold up to 230 customers. There is also two-bedroom private accommodation. The agent is asking for offers.

2. George Inn

The pub in High Street North, Towcester had a commercial kitchen fitted in 2020 and a garden bar installed in 2023. Its garden can hold up to 230 customers. There is also two-bedroom private accommodation. The agent is asking for offers. Photo: Rightmove

The Bugbrooke pub has a restaurant with up to 90 covers and a garden with up to 250 covers. Agents say the trade area are presented in good order. There is also a four berth mooring space for canal boats. The pub is listed for £595,000.

3. Wharf Inn

The Bugbrooke pub has a restaurant with up to 90 covers and a garden with up to 250 covers. Agents say the trade area are presented in good order. There is also a four berth mooring space for canal boats. The pub is listed for £595,000. Photo: Rightmove

The Shutlanger pub is listed for £575,000. Agents say the lght and airy trade areas presented in good condition and there is "genuine scope to increase trade under new ownership". There is also additional tea-room and farm shop income, as well as outside space for 60 covers.

4. The Plough

The Shutlanger pub is listed for £575,000. Agents say the lght and airy trade areas presented in good condition and there is "genuine scope to increase trade under new ownership". There is also additional tea-room and farm shop income, as well as outside space for 60 covers. Photo: Rightmove

