Search on to find inspirational women in Daventry and Northamptonshire who make world a better place

Vote now for your favourite women making a difference.

Organised by the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Women’s Forum, the awards aim to publicly recognise and promote those women who inspire and have a real impact on the lives of others in the community or the workplace.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's cabinet member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services, said: “We are very fortunate in having so many women playing hugely important roles across West Northants communities and workplaces.

“What we’re looking for is not only someone who goes that extra mile, but that person who has made you stop and think about yourself and how you can support your community or nurture the next generation of female entrepreneurs."

There are two categories for the 2022 awards:

Business Award

Community Award

Potential nominees for the Business Award could include someone who has inspired through their paid employment, an inspirational business owner or someone who has inspired you in your career.

For the Community Award it could be a family member who has been a rock during this challenging year, a neighbour who has set up a community group to support local children and families, a friend who has campaigned for better healthcare, or a colleague who fundraises for charity.

Nominate online here.

Nominations close on Wednesday, January 26. The shortlisted finalists will be announced on February 18.