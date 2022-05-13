Search on to find Daventry District's Dad in a Million to win meal for four at first class restaurant in Hellidon

Ahead of Father’s Day on June 19, the Daventry Express has teamed up with Freespirit Pubs to reward the district’s best dad.

The lucky winner of our exclusive Dad In A Million campaign will be wined and dined with a meal for four at The Red Lion in Hellidon.

All you have to do is tell us if your dad has gone above and beyond to help you or overcome his own challenges or adversity. Is he an unsung hero who deserves the spotlight?

Win a meal for four at The Red Lion, Hellidon.

Or perhaps you have a special father figure in your life you’d like to say a special thank you to.

Situated in the picturesque village of Hellidon, The Red Lion prides itself on first-class food and hospitality and a warm friendly welcome, with its cosy log fire, dog-friendly snug and charming country cottage atmosphere.

Expert locally brewed ales sit alongside an extensive wine list and trendy cocktails to complement a menu packed with seasonally inspired dishes using freshly sourced local produce. From fine dining to traditional pub grub classics, Head Chef Miguel Loureiro and his team adopt modern British and Portuguese influences in their cooking.

If no one fancies being the designated driver, The Red Lion can also host you in one of their seven stylish guest rooms, including a self-contained two-bedroom cottage! Each room is designed to offer something slightly different and a stay includes a complimentary continental breakfast basket.

Treat your dad to a lovely meal at The Red Lion, Hellidon.

For bigger functions, The Red Lion can also accommodate private hire packages.

Food is served Monday-Friday between 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-9pm; Saturday 12pm-3pm and 6pm-9pm and Sunday 12pm-4pm.

It is one of five venues across three counties under the Free Spirit Pub ownership, owned by Mark Higgs, the others being: The Castle at Edgehill; The Sun Inn, Hook Norton; The Seven Stars, Marsh Baldon and The Bell Inn, Southam.

How to enter: Tell us, in no more than 500 words, why he should win our Dad In A Million campaign, including their contact email. Send to: [email protected] by Friday, June 3.

The winner will be selected by the team at The Red Lion and notified after the closing date and asked to take part in further publicity.

Terms & Conditions:

The prize includes a three-course meal for four people and one bottle of house wine with additional extras to be charged as normal.

The prize cannot be exchanged for its cash value and no correspondence can be entered into.

Dates are subject to availability and the prize must be redeemed within 2022.

The winner must agree to publicity.

Usual National World competition rules apply.

Father’s Day history

Father's Day is a day of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

It may come as a surprise to some people it was created by a woman in 1909.

Sonora Smart Dodd, a mother-of-six from Washington, drummed up support for the idea at local churches, YMCAs and government officials, and her efforts proved fruitful. After garnering enough support from local businesses in Washington, the state celebrated the first ever Father's Day on June 19, 1910.