Sea of red for sensational seasonal fun run in Daventry
Santas will be out in force at the weekend spreading festive cheer in Daventry.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 11:39 am
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 11:40 am
Daventry Junior parkrun's Christmas event takes place on Sunday at 9am.
Young people are invited to put on their Christmas hats, leggings and jumpers to celebrate the last junior parkrun of the year.
Junior parkrun is a series of 2k runs for children aged between four and 14.
The free events are open to all and easy to take part in.
The Christmas run takes place at Daventry Sports Park in Browns Road.
See Daventry Junior parkrun Christmas event on Facebook or visit www.parkrun.org.uk/daventry-juniors/