Sea of red for sensational seasonal fun run in Daventry

Seeing red for Santa run. Picture: Getty Images.

Daventry Junior parkrun's Christmas event takes place on Sunday at 9am.

Young people are invited to put on their Christmas hats, leggings and jumpers to celebrate the last junior parkrun of the year.

Junior parkrun is a series of 2k runs for children aged between four and 14.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free events are open to all and easy to take part in.

The Christmas run takes place at Daventry Sports Park in Browns Road.