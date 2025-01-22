Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Discover how to stay healthy, focused and stress-free in a screen-filled workday 💻

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excessive screen time is an unavoidable part of many modern jobs

But prolonged screen use can impact physical health, mental well-being and productivity

Common issues include eye strain, poor posture and mental fatigue

Understanding the risks of screen time is key to maintaining a healthy work-life balance

Here are some simple strategies can help you work more comfortably and sustainably

In today’s digital age, screen time has become an unavoidable part of many professions.

Whether you’re responding to emails, drafting reports or engaging in video conferences, spending hours in front of a screen is often integral to getting the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But excessive screen time can have a detrimental impact on physical health, mental well-being and productivity. While screens are an essential tool for most professionals, it’s crucial to balance their use with practices that support your well-being.

The good news is there are strategies to mitigate these effects. Here’s what you need to know about the risks of excessive screen use at work and practical tips to manage your screen time effectively.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Implementing these strategies can help reduce the negative effects of screen time, allowing you to work more comfortably and sustainably.

The impact of excessive screen time

Prolonged screen use can lead to a variety of issues, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eye strain: Known as digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome, symptoms include dryness, redness, blurred vision, and headaches.

Known as digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome, symptoms include dryness, redness, blurred vision, and headaches. Physical discomfort: Poor posture while using screens can lead to neck and back pain.

Poor posture while using screens can lead to neck and back pain. Mental fatigue: Staring at screens for long periods can contribute to stress, reduced concentration, and burnout.

Staring at screens for long periods can contribute to stress, reduced concentration, and burnout. Sleep disruption: Exposure to blue light, especially in the evening, can interfere with melatonin production and disrupt your sleep cycle.

Tips to manage your screen time at work

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Eye strain is a common consequence of prolonged screen time. To combat this, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at an object at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This gives your eyes a much-needed break and reduces strain.

Take regular breaks: Schedule short breaks throughout your day to step away from the screen. A good practice is the Pomodoro Technique: work for 25 minutes and then take a 5-minute break. Use these breaks to stretch, hydrate or simply rest your eyes.

Adjust your screen settings: Ensure your screen settings are optimized for comfort -

Brightness: Match your screen brightness to the ambient light level. A screen that’s too bright or too dim can strain your eyes.

Match your screen brightness to the ambient light level. A screen that’s too bright or too dim can strain your eyes. Blue light filter: Use blue light blocking glasses or enable night mode on your devices to reduce exposure.

Use blue light blocking glasses or enable night mode on your devices to reduce exposure. Font size: Increase font size to avoid squinting and leaning forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Optimise your workspace: A well-designed workspace can significantly reduce physical discomfort and strain -

Ergonomic chair: Use a chair that supports your back and encourages good posture.

Use a chair that supports your back and encourages good posture. Monitor position: Your screen should be at eye level, about an arm’s length away.

Your screen should be at eye level, about an arm’s length away. Lighting: Avoid glare by positioning your screen away from windows and using soft, indirect lighting.

Incorporate movement into your day: Sitting for long periods can exacerbate the physical toll of screen time. Set reminders to stand, stretch or walk around periodically. Even a short walk around your workspace can improve circulation and energy levels.

Use screen time management tools: Many apps and software tools can help you monitor and limit your screen time. Tools like Focus@Will, Freedom or built-in screen time trackers on your devices can help you stay aware of your habits and encourage healthier boundaries.

Limit multitasking: Jumping between multiple tabs and devices can increase mental fatigue. Focus on one task at a time to reduce cognitive load and improve efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prioritise offline activities: Whenever possible, switch to offline methods for certain tasks. For example, take handwritten notes during meetings or read printed documents instead of digital versions.

Preventing eye strain and other issues

Even with the best time management strategies, the nature of screen-based work requires extra care for your eyes and body. Here are some targeted measures to protect your health:

Blink more often: People blink less frequently when staring at screens, leading to dry and irritated eyes. Make a conscious effort to blink more often or use artificial tears if dryness persists.

Maintain proper lighting: Poor lighting can strain your eyes. Avoid harsh overhead lighting or working in a dimly lit room. Use task lighting to illuminate your workspace without causing glare on your screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider an anti-glare screen: If you frequently work in environments with bright light, consider using an anti-glare screen protector. This can minimise reflections and reduce eye strain.

Regular eye check-ups: Visit an eye care professional regularly, especially if you experience consistent discomfort. They can prescribe computer glasses or suggest other interventions tailored to your needs.

Stay hydrated: Dehydration can exacerbate eye strain and fatigue. Keep a water bottle at your desk and sip throughout the day.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.