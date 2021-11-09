Scouts put on dazzling night of fun, fireworks and fine entertainment in Flore

Fun and fireworks in Flore.

Organisers said they more than doubled their biggest footfall and were overwhelmed with the amazing feedback they received from Saturday's event.

Event organiser Mike Dowson, of Flore Scout Group, said: "We are so grateful and overwhelmed by generous and responsible support of everyone who attended. "We will build on this year's huge success and increase our provisions next year to support all our guests."

The event did not take place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fireworks light up the sky.

Group Scout Leader Tessa Chamberlin, said: "We would like to thank all organisers/helpers, people who made personal donations, and most of all everyone who came and joined us for this epic night of fun.

"We will be back in 2022 with more fireworks, burgers, sparklers, glow sticks, music, rides,and an even bigger bonfire."

