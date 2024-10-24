Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The supermarket is hiring staff across the UK with competitive pay and great perks 🎄

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury’s is hiring 20,000 additional staff for the Christmas shopping period

Roles include shop workers, warehouse staff, and delivery drivers

18,000 positions are at Sainsbury's stores, with 2,000 at Argos across the UK

Contracts range from three weeks to three months with pay from £12 to £14.65 per hour

Employees receive free food during shifts and store discounts up to 15%

Applications are open on Sainsbury's careers website

A major UK supermarket is set to hire an additional 20,000 employees, including shop workers, warehouse staff and drivers, to support the busy Christmas shopping period.

Seasonal job applications are now open at Sainsbury’s, with positions available for up to three months during the retailer’s peak season. 18,000 of the roles will be at Sainsbury’s stores across the UK, while 2,000 will be at Argos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roles include shop workers responsible for restocking shelves, warehouse staff for picking and preparing stock, and drivers for home deliveries. Staff will be employed on fixed-term contracts ranging from three weeks to three months.

Hourly pay for in-store and warehouse employees ranges from £12 to £13.50, depending on the location and the role, and between £13 and £14.65 for drivers.

Workers are also offered free food during shifts and a 10% discount across stores, rising to 15% every Friday and Saturday at Sainsbury’s and on pay day at Argos.

(Photo: Damian Gillie/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Prerana Issar, the chief people officer at Sainsbury’s, said: “As the festive season draws near, we’re getting ready to create a memorable Christmas for our customers – and our brilliant colleagues play a central role in bringing this to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joining us during this busy time is a fantastic opportunity to meet great people and acquire skills that will stay with you long after the festive season.”

Sainsbury’s is the UK’s second largest supermarket, behind Tesco, with about 1,400 supermarkets and local shops across the country.

It reported an increase in sales last Christmas, with customers buying record numbers of pigs in blankets, mince pies and sparkling wine.

How to apply

To apply for a seasonal Christmas job at Sainsbury's, follow these steps:

Visit the Sainsbury's careers website: Go to the official Sainsbury's careers page or search for "Sainsbury's seasonal jobs" online.

Go to the official Sainsbury's careers page or search for "Sainsbury's seasonal jobs" online. Search for Christmas roles: Use the search bar or filter options on the website to look for seasonal or Christmas jobs. You can filter by location, job type and more to find roles that suit you.

Use the search bar or filter options on the website to look for seasonal or Christmas jobs. You can filter by location, job type and more to find roles that suit you. Choose a role: Browse the available positions such as shop workers, warehouse staff or delivery drivers. Click on the job title for details like job description, hours, and location.

Browse the available positions such as shop workers, warehouse staff or delivery drivers. Click on the job title for details like job description, hours, and location. Create an account or log in: To apply, you may need to register for an account or log into an existing one on the Sainsbury's job portal.

To apply, you may need to register for an account or log into an existing one on the Sainsbury's job portal. Fill out the application: Complete the online application form with your personal details, employment history and any other required information.

Complete the online application form with your personal details, employment history and any other required information. Submit your application: After reviewing your application, submit it for consideration. You'll typically receive confirmation via email.

If you're selected, Sainsbury's may invite you for an interview or an assessment.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.