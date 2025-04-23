Rotherhill embarks on an active 2025 with new acquisitions

Team shot; LtoR: Stuart Waite, Edward Jeffrey, Paul Bagshaw.

Midlands-based property developer and asset manager, Rotherhill, has had an excellent start to the year, marked by impressive sales, acquisitions, and refurbishments across the region in Q1.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside long-term funding partners, DCS 452 Limited and Nowell Spring Group Limited, Rotherhill acquired a 10,000 sq. ft. property on the sought-after Drayton Fields Industrial Estate in Daventry. A comprehensive refurbishment is underway, aiming to attract a long-term tenant or buyer. The upgrades include a full strip-out, new mechanical and engineering lighting, an electric heating system, roof and cladding re-coating, gutter re-lining, and a complete redecoration of the office, welfare, and warehouse spaces. These enhancements are set to elevate the EPC rating to a B by July 2025.

Separately, in collaboration with a private office joint venture partner, Rotherhill secured a 13,767 sq. ft. industrial investment at North Portway Close in Northampton. The current tenant occupies the property under a lease expiring in October 2026, with a rent review in June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Jeffrey, Director of Rotherhill Developments, highlights the potential: “Supply of similarly sized existing properties, particularly where self-contained and with large service yards, is limited. This is a theme that is region-wide and we think is unlikely to change in the medium term. Paired with restricted new supply as a result of development viability pressures, we are confident that both investor and occupier demand will remain strong.

The current passing rent is low by reference to comparable evidence, providing scope to secure an increased rent in line with the market at reversion, positioning this asset as a good addition to our expanding portfolio.”

Rotherhill also completed a major refurbishment of a 52,566 sq. ft. industrial property at Cosford Lane, Rugby, acquired from AW Precision in 2024. The £1.065m high quality refurbishment includes comprehensive improvements across key areas, significantly raising the property’s specification and environmental performance. The property has been future-proofed for the long term, ensuring it is both sustainable and resilient.

Finally, phase 2 of the refurbishment at Radar Road has been completed, providing Next Plc with 30,000 sq. ft. of office space. This secure site is shared with Babcock International Group. The relocation of Next Plc, facilitated by Rotherhill and DCS 452 Limited, strengthens Next’s ties to the county, with their head office just five miles away in Enderby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Bagshaw, Owner and Founder of Rotherhill Developments, emphasises their strategy: “We target buildings with strong fundamentals, where we can add value through refurbishment, creating high-quality products at a discount to new builds.”

Rotherhill’s dynamic start to the year underscores its commitment to strategic growth and value creation in the Midlands property market.

For more information, visit www.rotherhill.com