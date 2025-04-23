Rotherhill embarks on an active 2025 with new acquisitions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midlands-based property developer and asset manager, Rotherhill, has had an excellent start to the year, marked by impressive sales, acquisitions, and refurbishments across the region in Q1.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partnering with long-term funding associates, DCS 452 Limited and Nowell Spring Group Limited, Rotherhill acquired a 10,000 sq. ft. property on the sought-after Drayton Fields Industrial Estate in Daventry. A comprehensive refurbishment is underway, aiming to attract a long-term tenant or buyer. The upgrades include a full strip-out, new mechanical and engineering lighting, an electric heating system, roof and cladding re-coating, gutter re-lining, and a complete redecoration of the office, welfare, and warehouse spaces. These enhancements are set to elevate the EPC rating to a B by July 2025.

In another strategic move, Rotherhill secured a high-spec 13,767 sq. ft. building at North Portway in Northampton, in collaboration with a private office joint venture partner. The current tenant occupies the property under a lease running from July 2022 to October 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Jeffrey, Director of Rotherhill Developments, highlights the potential: “We believe there is significant reversionary value, as the current passing rent is considerably below the market rental value. Rents for similarly sized premises in Northampton range from £10.50 to £11.50 per square feet for existing spaces, while new build rents are around £12.50 per square feet and above. There is latent asset management potential and scope for refurbishment, presenting an excellent opportunity to add value in the short term by documenting the upcoming open market rent review.”

Team shot; LtoR: Stuart Waite, Edward Jeffrey, Paul Bagshaw.

Rotherhill also completed a major refurbishment of a 52,566 sq. ft. industrial property at Cosford Lane, Rugby, acquired from AW Precision in 2024. The transformation includes 8-metre eaves, dock and ground level doors, high-spec offices, a self-contained loading yard, and ample parking. The £1.065 million refurbishment, executed by Sandell and Newline, includes mechanical and electrical upgrades, improving the EPC rating, plus drainage improvements.

Finally, phase 2 of the refurbishment at Radar Road has been completed, providing Next Plc with 30,000 sq. ft. of office space. This secure site is shared with Babcock International Group. The relocation of Next Plc, facilitated by Rotherhill and DCS 452 Limited, strengthens Next’s ties to the county, with their head office just five miles away in Enderby.

Paul Bagshaw, Owner and Founder of Rotherhill Developments, emphasises their strategy: “We target buildings with strong fundamentals, where we can add value through refurbishment, creating high-quality products at a discount to new builds.”

Rotherhill’s dynamic start to the year underscores their commitment to strategic growth and value creation in the Midlands property market.

For more information, visit www.rotherhill.com