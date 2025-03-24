Rollasons Solicitors LLP welcomes new Business Development Director amidst exciting growth plans

Partner Kam Vara with Ian Taylor.

Rollasons Solicitors LLP based in Daventry with offices in Leamington Spa and Lutterworth has taken a significant step in its ambitious regional growth plans with the appointment of Ian Taylor as its new Business Development Director.

A strategy and performance specialist, Ian has worked closely with Rollasons’ leadership team as a consultant for the past 18 months. Now joining Rollasons as an interim business development director to drive forward its expansion plans.

With a bold five-year plan already in motion, the firm is growing with six new hires planned this year across its existing offices in Daventry, Lutterworth, and Leamington Spa, and plans to open in further locations in the pipeline - reinforcing its reputation as a trusted full-service legal practice for businesses and individuals.

Kam Vara, Partner at Rollasons Solicitors LLP said: “We’re delighted to officially welcome Ian to the team and value the expertise and dedication he’s already brought to Rollasons.

We’re a thriving, dynamic firm of solicitors, recently celebrating 30 years in business, and we’re now ready to expand again while staying true to our values and family ethos. With six new hires on the way and more to follow, we’re building a team that reflects our commitment to excellence and outstanding client care. Ian’s expertise will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Beyond its legal services, Rollasons is deeply embedded in the local community, actively supporting grassroots sports, and sponsoring Daventry Town Football Club and Bitteswell Cricket Club in Lutterworth, alongside holding annual charity golf days.

The Daventry Means Business Networking events, launched and run by Rollasons, have also become a key platform for businesses to connect, collaborate, and thrive, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to supporting the local economy.

Ian added: "This is an exciting time for Rollasons. The firm is highly respected for its expert legal services and its reputation for professionalism, approachability and a personal touch. Rollasons isn’t just about legal expertise, it’s about building real relationships and delivering outstanding client care. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the team over the past 18 months, and I’m looking forward to officially stepping into this role to help expand their presence even further."

For more information about Rollasons Solicitors LLP and their services, please visit www.rollasons.com or call 01327 301771.