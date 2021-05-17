Roll up, roll up for a fun-filled family outing at the circus in Dodford

Send in the clowns to put a smile on your face.

Tickets for Circus Ginnett are now on sale with all profits from the opening night going to NHS charities.

The Covid-safe big top will be pitched at Newnham Farm from May 26 to 31 and will feature amazing aerialists, dazzling hula hoops, jugglers and a daredevil motorbike carousel.

People of all ages will leave with smiles on their faces thanks to the circus' two clowns Mr Fips and Jerry and their mad cap antics.

Family fun at the circus.

Trapeze artist Lisandra Austin helps run Circus Ginnett.

She said: "As life is returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, what better way to celebrate than enjoying a fun -filled family outing at Circus Ginnett?

"Let our family entertain your family."

Lisandra said profits from every opening night will be given to the NHS.

Crazy antics are guaranteed.

"It's our way of saying thank you for the wonderful work they do," she added.

Circus Ginnett is one of the oldest family circuses touring in the UK.