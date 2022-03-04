Fitting tribute to John: VIP Rita Harding hits red carpet for launch of new Daventry cinema

A special guest with links to the Rex and The Regal Cinema joined lovers of the Silver Screen for the much-anticipated launch of the new cinema in Daventry.

Rita Harding, the widow of John Harding who was the manager and projectionist at both cinemas in Bowen Square, was on hand to officially open the new facility on Thursday night (March 3).

Daventry has been without its own cinema for more than 20 years.

Wendy Goldie, the cinema manager and local resident said: “It was fantastic to see people in the cinema for the first-time last night and it was very clear that everyone had a great time – our luxury reclining seats and new self-serve Coke Freestyle machines were particularly well received.

"Daventry is a wonderful place to live and having access to a local cinema will be great for the community.

"The Arc will make visiting the cinema, to watch the best films on offer, way more accessible and be a great boost to the town centre.”

The Arc Cinema opening is part of West Northants Council’s long-term plan to regenerate Daventry town centre. The development will also include two new restaurants DOUGH&Co Woodfired Pizza and Burger Amour.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, West Northamptonshire Council's Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: "The Arc Cinema has done a great job creating a really impressive, high-quality facility, and I can't wait for the local community to experience it.

"With a new public square, and with two restaurants also due to open in the coming weeks, Mulberry Place offers a fantastic new leisure destination for the local community to really be proud of.

"We're delighted to have been able to deliver this project, which will also provide a huge boost to the local economy, creating jobs, increasing footfall in the town centre and helping to attract new businesses and investment."

The cinema boasts digital laser projectors in its four screens, state-of-the-art immersive surround sound systems and luxury electric recliner seats as standard.

The foyer space is purposefully designed to be a bright and airy space for relaxation and refreshment though all the screens are licensed so you can enjoy a beer or glass of wine while watching your film.

Access for all is key to The Arc Cinema’s offer with all screens wheelchair accessible and subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parent and baby screenings part of the offer.

The cinema will show the latest blockbuster and independent films as well as broadcast screenings of opera, ballet and theatrical productions.

