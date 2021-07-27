Rise in Daventry jobs thanks to bakery firm's long-term investment plans

New jobs for Daventry.

Baker & Baker, a specialist European-wide bakery products manufacturer, is seeking to hire around 30 factory-based employees to work either day or night shifts on a permanent basis.

The business has invested heavily in its Daventry site in recent years – to the tune of around £4.5m – with a raft of new equipment including a packaging floor with three additional packing lines and a specialised chocolate tempering machine – to support new contracts for both own label lines and retailer products.

The formation of Baker & Baker as a standalone bakery products business in April this year – following the formal separation of CSM Bakery Solutions – provides the foundation for continued investment in the company’s four UK sites.

The Daventry site.

In Daventry, the business is recruiting for both day and night shift production operatives, responsible for manufacturing and packaging a range of bakery products, with opportunities to progress within the business. Further details on the available roles can be found on Baker & Baker’s Facebook page.

John Lindsay, Baker & Baker CEO, said: “Our site in Daventry is a key asset to our business, where we manufacture a broad range of hand-finished bakery products for some of the UK’s and Europe’s top retailers and food service outlets.

“Recent business performance means we must go further and we have an urgent need to recruit a significant number of new employees to support our growth ambitions.

“We offer employees a competitive salary and benefits package, along with the realistic prospect of progression and a long-term career with us. Many of our factory managers joined Baker & Baker in entry level roles and we work closely with all of our employees so they can realise their potential.”