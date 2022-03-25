Rhianna takes lead with dog show and fun day in Braunston

A day of fun for all the family is taking place in Braunston to help an animal charity.

Rhianna Conway is once again organising the Braunston Fun Day & Dog Show after her first successful event last year.

She said: "I'm hoping to grow off the back of last year's event. There will be local business stalls again, refreshments, bouncy castle as well as our fabulous dog show."

Rhianna with brother Jack and her dog Scamp.

Proceeds will go to Pawprints Animal Rescue in Rugby, a charity close to Rhianna's heart.

"There is a hope some profits will go towards the Diane Hard Border Collie Centre in Wales too," she added.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 11am but the location is yet to be confirmed.

Rhianna, who runs Scamp's Pet Boutique, said: "If the weather is looking dreary we may have to switch dates, but we will look at that closer to the time."