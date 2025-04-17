Review: 'My painful spine condition has improved so much thanks to therapy available in Crick'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad with an incurable spine condition said discovering a healing therapy available in Crick has been a ‘game changer’.

Stephen Pratt, 56, who has ankylosing spondylitis was ‘skeptical’ when he was introduced to Bemer Vascular Therapy.

It stimulates healthy muscles in order to improve and facilitate muscle performance and improve local circulation in healthy muscles.

The therapy can improve physical fitness, endurance, strength, and energy level. It can also help concentration and can reducie chronic musculoskeletal pain such as low back pain, neck pain, or joint pain.

Stephen Pratt is smiling again after Bemer therapy. Ian Litchfield is on a mission to heal people and animals.

Stephen said: “To say my quality of life has improved is an understatement.

“The therapy involves sitting or laying on a massage body mat. It’s totally painless and very relaxing...but I admit I was skeptical about the outcome. How could this possibly help with my painful condition?”

The dad of three used the mat every day for two weeks for eight minutes at a time.

“I started to notice a welcome change in a matter of weeks,” said Stephen, who works at Nuneaton’s George Eliot Hospital.

Ian works on one of his four legged friends.

"I no longer needed as much pain medication and I noticed my movement and energy levels were definitely on the up. My partner said my mood had improved too!”

The electric-magnetic pulses from the Bemer encourage increased blood flow. In the process, it can help many body ailments including arthritis and diabetes.

Ian Litchfield, who runs the Wellbeing Coffee Lodge in Crick, is keen to spread the word.

He was a sporty teenager before his accident in 1972, which saw him thrown forward against the car's front window.

Ian, who has written a book about his journey called Another World, said: "I was turned from rugby player to little more than a cabbage in just a few hours.”

He was rushed to Northampton General Hospital with serious head injuries, and the doctors kept him in an intensive care unit for four weeks.

Ian said: “The accident resulted in poor mobility and lower back and leg pain.

“In July 2019 I became aware of Bemer Vascular Therapy and I feel very fortunate to discover the therapy. It has helped my mobility issues and reduce leg and back pain beyond my imagination.”

Ian said he feels fortunate to discover the therapy.

“It can help your life become more enjoyable with less pain.”

Ian is now on a personal mission to heal others.

And it’s not only people who can benefit; animals are treated too with remarkable results.

“We are situated amongst quiet scenic fields. Our guests enjoy homemade cake and coffee on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am — 5pm,” he added.

"It's about keeping the faith that, with the right care and motivation, small targets can be achieved,” he said.

"I just want to help others be the best they can be.”

Ian can be contacted through Facebook on the Wellbeing Coffee Lodge page. The first treatment is free. Telephone 07889 634369.