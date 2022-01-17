Reveal new you for 2022 with Daventry-based charity's free healthy living course

Book your free place now.

Funded by Public Health England, the Daventry-based charity is providing fortnightly sessions to parents who want lead a healthier lifestyle but don’t know where to start.

Programme leader Jamie Whitehall, who is delivering the course with his expertise in weight management on behalf of HomeStart, said: "Everything from batch cooking and eating habits to physical activity and exercise will be covered.

"What’s unique about this course is that it’s tailored to individual needs, looking at what is achievable within a budget and daily life, and personal goals can be set as a result."

The course is open to anyone and best suited for parents of preschool and primary school age.

Due to Covid restrictions, the course is set to commence online for the time being with morning and evening sessions organised to cater for busy parents who work or juggle childcare needs.

The hope is to have future in person meetings with a personal trainer and the chance to make new friends and share experiences too.

To book your free place, contact development officer Sarah Clews by emailing [email protected] or call 07803 294719