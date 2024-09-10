Rare opportunity to explore ‘hidden’ historical features at Northamptonshire’s shopping hub event

This weekend, "hidden corners of the base" are going to be opened to the public as part of The Depot Visitor Centre's National Heritage Open Days celebration in Weedon.

Formerly known as the Weedon Royal Ordnance Depot, the site is now a hub for an array of independent Northamptonshire businesses.

The county’s centre, which was formerly used to store ammunition, weapons, and equipment for the army, is made up of an impressive collection of Grade II-listed ordnance buildings from the 1800s.

Colonel John Royle MBE DL hopes to attend the Depot’s National Heritage Open Days event.

People pictured at the Weedon Depot National Heritage Open Days event last year.
People pictured at the Weedon Depot National Heritage Open Days event last year.

The 86-year-old man said: “When I was called up for National Service, I hadn’t planned a military career or living in Northamptonshire, but that first posting to Weedon changed everything.”

The young Army officer from Lancashire reported to the Royal Ordnance Depot in 1958.

He was sent to Weedon as a National Service Second Lieutenant in the Royal Pioneer Corps.

“There weren’t many soldiers or officers there; most of the work was done by civilians from the village and surrounding area.

Guide Terry pictured leading a tour group around The Royal Ordnance Depot in September 2022.
Guide Terry pictured leading a tour group around The Royal Ordnance Depot in September 2022.

“I lived in the Pavilions, which would have housed King George III in the event of invasion by Napoleon, there was a nice Officers’ Mess, and I had a car and driver for trips to Northampton. It was a gentle introduction to life as an Army officer,” said John.

John and his wife settled in Billing, Northamptonshire, where he later went on to become Deputy Lord Lieutenant, County President of the Royal British Legion, and Trustee of the Armed Forces charity, SSAFA.

As Deputy Lord Lieutenant John, he officially opened the Depot Visitor Centre in 2017. His Colonel’s uniform is now on display at the centre.

The National Heritage Open Day event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 14, between 11am and 4pm, at the Depot Visitor Centre, housed in building 90.

The event will feature Home Guard and Redcoat reenactors, displays of small arms, and historical and ghost tours. One story features Colonel Royle.

There will be public access to the renovated Corner Bastion, which is not usually accessible.

The Depot Visitor Centre staff revealed that a tank could also be at the location on the day.

