Quirky gift shop opening second Northants store after bouncing back from closure earlier this year

A quirky gift shop is opening its second store in the county after bouncing back from closing its original premises earlier this year.

Lindsey Scott-Walker established Feather Robins Gifts in St Crispin Retail Village in September 2022, in the hope of becoming a one stop shop for all customers’ gifting needs.

She planned to set up an online gift shop in April of that year, but fell in love with the premises in Kent Road, St Crispin Retail Village.

A year and eight months on from launching Feather Robins, Lindsey opened a second store in Weston Favell Shopping Centre in May 2024.

However, the business owner made the sad decision to close her shop in St Crispin Retail Village in March due to a massive increase in costs and a decrease in footfall.

Lindsey stands by that decision and as the dust settled, she was pleased to celebrate her first year at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Now, as the end of the lease nears at the Duston premises, Feather Robins Gifts has secured a new shop in Sheaf Street, Daventry. Lindsey now has the keys and is preparing to open at the start of October.

“It’s really exciting to be going to a totally different part of the county,” Lindsey told this newspaper. “It’s a beautiful market town and it definitely needs a Feather Robins.”

As the end of the lease on the Duston premises was nearing, Lindsey had to decide between getting a storage unit or finding the perfect location for a new second store.

“It has all fallen into place,” said Lindsey, who is most pleased that her much-loved dog Humphrey will be able to join her at the shop in Daventry.

Lindsey was attracted to the location because of both the shop and the street, which the business owner praised for its variety of independents.

With the hope that her Northampton customers will pay her a visit in the new spot, as well as building a base of regulars in Daventry, Lindsey is pleased to have already been welcomed with open arms by surrounding retailers.

“The shop won’t be too much different from Weston Favell, with the same brands and layout, but it will look very different as it’s a Grade Two listed building,” said Lindsey. “It won’t be bright and modern, it will be in keeping with Sheaf Street.

“It’s crucial to support local. If we buy everything online, we won’t have high streets at all and we need to keep them alive.”

With Lindsey having only recently picked up the keys to the new location, she plans to get her feet under the table before planning the grand opening in Daventry.

For more information on Feather Robins Gifts, have a browse on the business’ new website here.