Purpose-built training hub in Crick helps upskill next generation of logistics workers
Brighter futures for young and unemployed people in the county thanks to The Hub
A purpose-built training hub in Crick is helping young and unemployed people in the county.
The Hub, based at Prologis RFI DIRFT, is home to Prologis UK’s Warehousing and Logistics Training Programme (PWLTP).
After launching in 2021, the PWLTP is helping young and unemployed people in the Northamptonshire and wider SEMLEP area gain the skills, knowledge and competencies to find a job and build a career in logistics.
In 2021, 96 local people completed the training programme and secured employment with local logistics employers, delivering a social value of £1.54 million.
Among those taking advantage of the training programme, backed by Prologis UK and delivered by Goodwill Solutions, is Rachel Priest, a 28-year-old from Northampton.
Rachel is using the programme to sharpen her CV and practise her interview skills, as well as gain important workplace qualifications, such as a forklift truck driving licence. She is supported by Right Resolution CIC, an organisation which supports young people in Northamptonshire and Peterborough leaving care.
Speaking about the PWLTP, Rachel, said: “I’ve always been a hands-on person and the range of jobs available in logistics really appeals to me. The courses so far have been great and I’ve really found it useful talking about my CV and my skills. It’s given me a lot more confidence and I feel much more comfortable about applying for jobs now. Achieving my forklift licence is very exciting too!”
After progressing though the programme, where courses cover resilience and employability skills including workplace relationships, inner drive, CV writing and self-presentation at interviews, attendees are put in contact with local logistics businesses that are currently recruiting skilled workers. Many of these businesses are long-term customers at nearby Prologis Parks, allowing course participants to find sustainable employment, close to where they live.