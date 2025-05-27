Purple Pitch PR named main shirt sponsor for Northampton Outlaws RFC ahead of Union Cup 2025

Outlaw team members Carl Darby-Warner and Karl Darby-Warner with Purple Pitch PR, CEO, Michelle Nichols.

Northampton-based public relations agency Purple Pitch PR has been unveiled as the main shirt sponsor for the Northampton Outlaws RFC as the team prepares to represent the East Midlands at Union Cup 2025, taking place in Oslo, Norway, from May 29th to June 1st.

The Union Cup is Europe’s largest inclusive rugby tournament, bringing together teams from across the continent in a powerful celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and the spirit of sport. This year’s event, hosted by Oslo Raballder RUFC, promises to be a standout moment for LGBTQ+ sport in Europe.

Founded in 2012, Northampton Outlaws RFC broke new ground as the first inclusive rugby team in the East Midlands. With a mission to welcome players of all backgrounds, especially LGBTQ+ individuals and allies who may not have felt at home in traditional sporting environments, the Outlaws have grown into a proud and passionate club focused on accessibility, camaraderie, and competition.

Simon Chapman, Outlaws Club Chair, said: "We're incredibly proud to have Purple Pitch on board as our Main Sponsor for the pinnacle of European IGR Tournaments, the Union Cup, this year in Oslo. We always choose our partners wisely and couldn't ask for a better fit to support the club as we represent the LGBTQ+ and local Northamptonshire area on the international stage. We look forward to working together and building a strong partnership as we take our brand of Purple onto the Pitch.”

The Outlaws with main shirt sponsor, Purple Pitch PR, CEO, Michelle Nichols.

Now, with their new kit backed by Purple Pitch PR, the team will head to Oslo with even more pride. The agency, which is based in South Northamptonshire, brings a wealth of experience across sectors including policing, cyber and business crime, education, and tourism. Known for its dynamic and people-first approach to public relations, Purple Pitch PR supports organisations across the UK and internationally.

The sponsorship also carries a personal connection. CEO and Founder Michelle Nichols shared why getting involved with the Outlaws’ journey to the Union Cup was an easy decision: “We are a family business, and my nephew Carl Darby-Warner and his husband Karl both play for The Outlaws, so we wanted to show our support for them and the team. The Union Cup is Europe's largest inclusive rugby tournament, and we jumped at the chance to be part of that by helping the team with their kit. We were even more excited when we saw the kit colours and the fact that it happens to be right on brand for Purple Pitch PR.

“Sport should be accessible to everyone, but the fact is some sports are still not very welcoming places for LGBTQ+ people. Teams like The Outlaws allow people to come and experience sport at a competitive level and not be scared to be themselves. We are proud to sponsor the team and hope they do well in the competition, but more importantly, that they enjoy the experience.”

The Union Cup has become a cornerstone of the inclusive rugby calendar, and with the backing of Purple Pitch PR, Northampton Outlaws are set to make a memorable appearance, both on and off the field.