Prunella Scales and husband Timothy West push boat out in Braunston
Celebrities Prunella Scales and Timothy West have been making the most of the ease of Covid restrictions.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 2:41 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 2:46 pm
They joined Braunston Marina's Tim Coghlan for a lovely spot of lunch at The Admiral Nelson.
"They have been up to the marina to enjoy this warm spell of sunshine on their narrowboat, which moors here," said Tim.
"We had a delightful lunch at the Admiral Nelson where we were served by Jade Dominici, who comes from Italy."