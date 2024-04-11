Property focus: Charming family cottage in Kilsby has self-contained annexe

This charming Grade II listed cottage in Kilsby has a self-contained annexe.

The Haven, in Essen Lane, dates from 1650 and has retained many of its original features.

It is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby and the asking price is £750,000.

Agents say the four-bedroomed home has been updated and beautifully maintained.

It now offers all the needs for modern living with two en suites, an open plan kitchen/dining, sitting room, separate snug and the all-important home office.

The Haven has an enclosed spacious mature garden with a separate self-contained one-bedroom annexe which has been used as a successful Airbnb providing an additional income.

There is also off road parking set behind electric gates.