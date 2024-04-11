Property focus: Charming family cottage in Kilsby has self-contained annexe

The Haven, Kilsby, asking price: £750,000
Published 10th Apr 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 09:45 BST

This charming Grade II listed cottage in Kilsby has a self-contained annexe.

The Haven, in Essen Lane, dates from 1650 and has retained many of its original features.

It is on the market through Fine & Country estate agents in Rugby and the asking price is £750,000.

Agents say the four-bedroomed home has been updated and beautifully maintained.

It now offers all the needs for modern living with two en suites, an open plan kitchen/dining, sitting room, separate snug and the all-important home office.

The Haven has an enclosed spacious mature garden with a separate self-contained one-bedroom annexe which has been used as a successful Airbnb providing an additional income.

There is also off road parking set behind electric gates.

Viewing is strictly via the vendor’s sole agents at Fine & Country, Liz Teasdale and Nicola Loraine. For more information telephone (01788) 820 022.

Chocolate box garden to relax in.

1. The Haven

Chocolate box garden to relax in. Photo: F&C

An exterior view of the property.

2. The Haven

An exterior view of the property. Photo: F&C

Cosy lounge.

3. The Haven

Cosy lounge. Photo: F&C

A view of the annexe.

4. The Haven

A view of the annexe. Photo: F&C

