Property firm targets major growth after celebrating third anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The future looks especially bright for Newton LDP, based near Daventry, with new homes a hot topic for the government

The team at a Warwickshire-based land, development and property firm toasted huge success after the business celebrated its third birthday.

Based in Stockton, near to Daventry, Newton LDP has facilitated the transaction of more than £296 million worth of land with a further £148 million under offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, led by Managing Director Richard Foxon, has also advised on close to 5,000 acres of strategic land, with potential for over 30,000 new homes, and over 566 acres of strategic commercial development land.

The team at Newton LDP, based near Daventry, is confident a bright future lies ahead

The team is currently advising on approximately 20,000 acres after a significant growth in rural and agribusiness services so far this year.

With the construction of new homes a hot topic for Sir Keir Starmer’s new Labour government, the future looks especially bright for Newton LDP following the business’s recent anniversary.

But it’s not all planning briefs, land agency and balance sheets for the team, which has made time to support various charities and community organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past three years, more than £100,000 has been raised for charity. Over £84,000 was raised for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, through Newton LDP’s annual clay shoot, and the team walked 86 miles along Hadrian’s Wall in less than three days to raise over £19,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital. In addition, Newton LDP has also donated in excess of £49,000 of its profits to charitable causes.

Richard said: “Newton LDP has delivered so much to be proud of in our first three years with many notable achievements; as is highlighted by some incredible data.

“The fact we have transacted on more than £296 million worth of land, with a relatively small team, speaks volumes for what we have achieved so early in the company’s journey.

“Everyone at Newton LDP recognises just how important it is to support local charities and community organisations. So, to raise the sums we have, for such worthy causes, is especially rewarding for us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we celebrate this milestone, we’re delighted by all that we have accomplished to date and know many more opportunities lie ahead.”

Newton LDP set out to create, add and maximise value for clients without the day-to-day distractions and high staff turnover associated with many large corporate businesses.

Boasting a team of experts with an extensive network of contacts, Newton LDP dedicates itself to offering a bespoke, professional service from conception to completion for landowners, farmers, developers, housebuilders, land promoters, housing associations, charities, institutions and corporate clients.

Newton LDP expects its team to double in size over the course of 2024, from appointing consultants with over four decades of experience, to supporting school leavers through a rural degree apprenticeship in partnership with Harper Adams University.

The team looks forward to building on these successes and continued growth throughout the rest of 2024 and beyond.