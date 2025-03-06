PPG Coatings Services Raises £5,062 for The Lewis Foundation

PPG Coatings Services team in Daventry has raised a wonderful £5,062 for The Lewis Foundation, a charity dedicated to providing free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospitals.

The Lewis Foundation was chosen by PPG employees as Charity Partner of the year for 2024, a partnership that was particularly meaningful as several staff members had personal experiences with The Lewis Foundation's impactful work. Throughout the year, PPG employees engaged in various fundraising activities, raising £2,531. PPG then matched this amount, bringing the total donation to £5,062.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: “A huge thank-you to everyone at PPG for raising such a fantastic amount for The Lewis Foundation. We were very privileged to be PPG’s Charity Partner for 2024 and we’re so grateful to everyone who took the time to fundraise. Without the support of businesses such as PPG, we simply couldn’t carry on supporting patients across the region, providing some much needed comfort at a particularly difficult time of their lives.”

Chris Mather, plant manager, PPG Coatings Services in Daventry, added: "We’re delighted to have been able to support The Lewis Foundation this past year. Our team was deeply moved by the charity’s mission, and went above and beyond to undertake numerous fundraising initiatives. We’re thrilled to have raised so much money for the charity and it’s been very rewarding indeed to hear first-hand from Lorraine just what an impact the money will have.”

Lorraine Lewis and the PPG team

The Lewis Foundation delivers over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the region. These gift packs, which include items such as puzzle books, overnight essentials and miniature radios, aim to bring comfort and joy to patients during their treatment.

For more information on partnering with The Lewis Foundation, please contact [email protected]

For more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk