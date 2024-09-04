Popular Northamptonshire family business to reopen following 'really good' refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular coffee shop is set to reopen soon in the county.

The Born and Bread Bakery in Northamptonshire saw a temporary closure for the duration of August while renovations were done.

The owners, brother and sister Ali and Libby Keech, have revealed the opening date for the shop with a rebrand and retail makeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven, formerly known as Born and Bread Bakery, is set to open its doors at the Long Buckby site next week under Libby’s management.

Born and Bread Bakery opened its doors in Long Buckby in 2018 and in Sheaf Street on June 12, 2021.

Libby, 31, said: “We were looking for a fresh, bright start and to get a little bit more light into the shop.

“With Ali taking a back seat a little bit and me taking the reins as it were, it was a chance for that fresh start and to let people know that it was going to be a bit different.”

Ali and Libby opened the bakery in their village in 2018. Three years later, they expanded to Daventry, but they had to close down the bakery on July 1, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think Ali and I ever realised how much Born and Bread was going to take off. (...) And then with Covid thrown into the mix of all and the expansion into Daventry, I think it took us away from our values of that real artisan community coffee shop and bakery that we'd dreamt of,” said Libby.

Brother and sister Ali and Libby Keech pictured together.

Libby revealed that the name of the company was influenced by a number of factors, including the street number of the shop and her mother's lucky number, 11. She described it as “clean” and “simple.”

Eleven is set to open to the public on Wednesday, September 11.

With new specialised equipment, the patisserie and artisan coffee shop in High Street will serve improved pastries and coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libby hopes to expand the range of their goods in the future, particularly their lunch offerings.

Eleven is set to open to the public on Wednesday, September 11.

“It's really good. I honestly love the space. I am so grateful to still have my brother in the background because his design and input are super important to me.

“It is that warm, welcoming environment we've been aiming for,” said Libby.

The shop will be open six days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday, with a bigger seating capacity both inside and outside. The shop’s courtyard has been extended for more outdoor seating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've missed all of our loyal customers. I'd just love to see them there and can't wait to show them the space. The community is a massive part of what I do.

“It's exciting. I want it to be a really positive move. I know Born and Bred was loved by so many, but it is time for change, and change can be scary, but it could also be a real positive thing, and that's the aim,” said Libby.

According to Libby, the three main objectives of the company's redesigned identity are "quality, sustainability, and social connection."

“It's really important to us that we're kind of reconnecting with people.

“I want it to be a happy, warm, and welcoming environment," she said.