Popular glamping and camping spot returns for third summer in Northants – with alpaca yoga on offer

A popular glamping and camping spot is returning for its third summer in Northamptonshire – and retreats, alpaca yoga and bushcraft are among their unique offering to guests.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hideaway Wood Farm, in Dodford near Daventry, opened in July 2022 and was founded by Ian and Amy Saunders.

The business has continued to receive glowing reviews and Amy shared they have continued to evolve since she last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using their land to grow trees and shrubs has remained of utmost importance, and more than 8,000 have been planted over the course of three years.

Hideaway Wood Farm, in Dodford near Daventry, opened in July 2022 and was founded by Ian and Amy Saunders.

Glamping and camping are returning as the weather starts to pick up, with the addition of Hideaway Wood Farm’s own retreats for the first time. This will include a family weekend and a tech-free weekend, in which adults are advised to leave devices behind and be present in nature.

National Lottery funding has enabled the team to offer women’s and men’s separate wellbeing groups. These therapeutic activities encourage them to speak to fellow attendees as much or as little as they want to.

Among their mindfulness activities are also meditation and yoga with the on-site alpacas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy recently completed a two-day course on ‘care farming’, which is the therapeutic use of farms to benefit visitors. The team are in the early stages of incorporating this into their offering.

Among the business' mindfulness activities are meditation and yoga with the on-site alpacas.

When asked what people like most about the experience at Hideaway Wood Farm, Amy says the alpacas are often a big highlight – as well as the land and wildlife they get to see.

“When you read a lovely review, you know you’ve given someone a unique experience,” said Amy. “People tell us we’ve helped them reconnect with their kids away from screens and we’ve made a difference.”

The team at Hideaway Wood Farm would love to welcome both new and returning visitors to the grounds throughout 2025 – in the hope they will enjoy their unique camping, glamping, wellbeing and alpaca experiences.

For more information on Hideaway Wood Farm, visit the business’ website here.