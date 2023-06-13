News you can trust since 1869
Popular art cafe gallery closes down in Daventry town centre

The property is currently being advertised by estate agents
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

A popular art gallery and cafe split over four floors has closed its doors in Daventry town centre.

Evergreen Art Cafe, in Sheaf Street, is listed as 'temporarily closed', according to Google. It was also closed on Saturday lunchtime when the Daventry Express went to visit.

The beautiful Grade II listed building is now available on Rightmove for lease.

Evergreen Art Cafe was located in Sheaf Street in the centre of Daventry.
Evergreen Art Cafe was located in Sheaf Street in the centre of Daventry.
Simon Williams, owner of Evergreen Art Cafe and Hooked Gallery, also in Sheaf Street, declined to comment.

The art gallery has been sharing its appreciation of art and passion for coffee since July 31, 2010. It grew rapidly and established a large collector base over the years.

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Evergreen Art Cafe was awarded the Art Retailer of the Year at the Fine Art Trade Guild awards ceremony held in Stratford Upon Avon.

It has rave reviews on TripAdvisor with 4.5 stars from customers.

The Leigh Lambert Gallery, housed within the Evergreen Art Cafe, is now ‘moved temporarily’ to the sister gallery, Hooked, which is a few doors down from the art cafe gallery.

The high street retail property, Evergreen Art Cafe, is advertised for a long-term lease at £17,000 per annum and £1,417 per month.

The 2,349 square feet property includes bar and kitchen types of equipment, which are available for sale separately at a cost of £25,000.

Evergreen Art Cafe, published a Facebook post on April 2 about a new sister gallery, Startle, opening its doors in Holt, Norfolk, on April 1.

