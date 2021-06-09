Poppy enjoys tail-wagging treat at stylish dessert parlour in Daventry
Phew, it's a scorcher in Daventry this week!
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 2:57 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 2:58 pm
There's plenty of places in Daventry town centre to get cooling refreshments, a coffee or a sweet treat.
Thanks to Beth Charlotte Tremayne for this cute picture of her dog Poppy enjoying a refreshing doggy dessert.
Beth visited Culaccino Daventry this week - a stylish creperie, coffee shop and dessert parlour in Foundry Court with an ice cream to suit even the fussiest palate.
"I had a lovely ice cream and Poppy really enjoyed her doggy ice cream," Beth said.