Poppy enjoys tail-wagging treat at stylish dessert parlour in Daventry

Poppy enjoys her treat.

There's plenty of places in Daventry town centre to get cooling refreshments, a coffee or a sweet treat.

Thanks to Beth Charlotte Tremayne for this cute picture of her dog Poppy enjoying a refreshing doggy dessert.

Beth visited Culaccino Daventry this week - a stylish creperie, coffee shop and dessert parlour in Foundry Court with an ice cream to suit even the fussiest palate.